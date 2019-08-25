Pregnancy Confirmed: Breezy’s Boo Ammika Harris Having A Baby Boy

- By Bossip Staff
Chris Brown

Source: Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty

Ammika Harris Pregnant With Chris Brown’s Baby

Chris Brown’s going to be a dad, again. After months of speculation, it’s been confirmed that Breezy’s boo Ammika Harris is pregnant with his second child, a baby boy.

The news comes from TMZ who reports that the couple is no longer together but Ammika is being treated well “financially, medically and emotionally.”

View this post on Instagram

Swipe to see a smile | @prettylittlething 💚

A post shared by Ammika Harris (@ammikaaa) on

The child will be the stepbrother to Breezy’s 5-year-old daughter, Royalty, whom he shares with Nia Guzman.

View this post on Instagram

I have the most beautiful daughters! 😩🥰!

A post shared by Nia Guzman (@therealniaguzman) on

 

Breezy stirred up pregnancy speculation back on May 8 when he commented on one of Harris’ photos, “BM BAD.” BM is of course for “baby mama.”

 

See more of Chris Brown’s second baby mama Ammika Harris on the flip.

Ammika studied at UCLA and currently resides in Los Angeles.

She’s also an aspiring model.

This will be the first child for the 25-year-old. Can you spot her bump here?

View this post on Instagram

🔮

A post shared by Ammika Harris (@ammikaaa) on

View this post on Instagram

🦊

A post shared by Ammika Harris (@ammikaaa) on

    View this post on Instagram

    And the more that I see, the more that I know.

    A post shared by Ammika Harris (@ammikaaa) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Come with me, or you scared? | @fashionnova

    A post shared by Ammika Harris (@ammikaaa) on

