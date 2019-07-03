Cantankerous Cretin Chris Brown Crackishly Claps Back At Colorism Claims, Gets DRAGGED By His R&Braidlettes

*Chris Browns fan base that consists of 90% black women*

Chris Brown: pic.twitter.com/cxIltYgbUS — 𝔍𝔞𝔶 𝔱𝔬 𝔱𝔥𝔢 𝔦𝔷𝔷𝔬 (@mothajay) July 3, 2019

The Internet Vs. Chris Brown (AGAIN)

Crackish Chris Brown was back at it YET AGAIN with the problematic shenanigans. This time, dragging outraged fans who pointed out his colorist lyrics on “Need A Stack” (“wanna f*ck the Black b*tches with the nice hair”) off his new 33-track album “Indigo.”

Now, we would say Chris knows better but he clearly doesn’t and doubled (and TRIPLED) down on his “nice hair” lyrics by insulting the very Black women who continue to support (and foolishly defend) him.

Whew chil-lay, worst album rollout of 2019 that swerved even more left when he eBrawled with Tokyo Vanity who roasted him while revealing his colorist club tactics in a very messy series of posts that somehow made things worse and stirred up hysteria across the internet.

Me tryn get in chris brown section pic.twitter.com/ZtZQDUTYDV — 1Reala (@StackNpanera) July 3, 2019

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Chris Brown’s outrageous colorism shenanigans on the flip.