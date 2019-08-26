Power: The Most Brutal And Necessary “Kill Tariq” Tweets On The Entire Internet

Everyone Hates “Power” Character Tariq

We are here in season 6 of Power and it’s on its way to a wild final season. There’s a lot of changing going but one thing remains the same: Tariq is still one b[redacted] a[redacted] [redacted]a. The whole internet hates his guts and he’s earned it. He’s been responsible for, like, all the worst moments on the show are his damn fault and now he’s completely turning his back on his dad Ghost.

We know he’s a kid, technically. We don’t care. The internet wants him to get his a$$ whooped and have his whole life destroyed.

This gonna be my mood the whole season with Tariq…. #PowerTV #PowerSeason6 pic.twitter.com/sXGpEinFdY — Its Me D. Warhol🍷 (@itsmedwarhol) August 26, 2019

The tweets are brutal but we feel them. Take a look…