Congratulations! Ray J And Princess Love Announce They’re Expecting Baby #2

Ray J And Princess Love Reveal They’re Expecting Second Child

Congratulations are in order for Ray J, Princess Love and soon to be big sister Melody Love!

Princess Love took to Instagram to reveal, “Somebody’s gonna be a big sis 👶🏽🍼 New addition arriving Jan 2020.” She tagged her daughter and husband along with the hashtags #2under2 and #Blessed

What a beautiful family, riiiight?!

Ray J also posted an announcement on Instagram using a different set of photos.

He captioned his slide show: “Baby #2 on the way! @MelodyLoveNorwood your about to be a big sister! #Godisthegreatest @princesslove”

How exciting for them! 2020 is going to be major.

This is great news and right on the heels of Princess’ birthday which was last week.

Hit the flip for more precious family pics.

Melody Love is such a daddy’s girl, you know Ray J is spoiling that baby rotten.

The family photos are so perfect. Whether in color or black and white.

Life has never felt so complete 8/14 🎂

The Mommy & Me roller set collection Princess posted with Melody was so cute.

Thankful for the priceless moments 8/14 🎂

Do you enjoy taking matching photos with your minis?

Heart so full 8/14 🎂

So adorable. We’re so happy that Princess and Ray J’s family is growing!

