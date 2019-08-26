Very Classy: Wendy Williams & NeNe Leakes Bury Ancient ‘Angry Bird’ Beef, Party Peacefully Alongside Rick Ross

Wendy Williams And NeNe Put Bad Blood Aside

Wendy Williams is not only having a Hot Girl Summer, but she’s on her sisterhood sh*t too.

Wendy and NeNe Leakes have finally put their beef aside. About four years ago, the ladies traded jabs at each other in the media after Wendy spoke about NeNe’s finances on her show during ‘hot topics’.

At the height of their fall out, NeNe was rumored to have gotten into a screaming match with Wendy and her ex-hubby Kevin while they all attended a Woman’s Expo in Atlanta. The RHOA star confirmed to Andy Cohen that “something happened” at the expo between her, Wendy and Kevin. Now, that’s all old news says NeNe.

After years of mutual friends trying to get them to reconcile, NeNe confirms they’re both better now. She wrote:

When you get the call that says…Sis, let’s get off the bullsh*t and get on some real shIt. OVERCOMING (I’m just saying it how it was said) This nite right here, was a movie! No No you don’t understand, A REAL MOVIE @wendyshow LISTEN, every week i get a call from someone advocating for this to happen. IT HAPPENED! @erndukes you did dat❤️

Apparently, the women worked things out just ahead of Rick Ross’ album release party in New York. Seems like they also spent some alone time together, minus the rapper here.

Good for them! X-ing Kevin out probably made this easier to resolve, we’re guessing.

