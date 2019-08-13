WELP: Wendy Williams Admits She Knew About Dirty Dog Kevin Hunter’s Creepin’ For YEARS

Wendy Williams Admits Knowing About Kevin Hunter’s Infidelity

Wendy Williams is speaking candidly on her divorce and admitting to knowing something was amiss in her marriage. The talk show host was a guest on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy and she told her buddy Andy Cohen that she chose to stay with dirty doggin’ Kevin Hunter because of her son.

According to Wendy, she stayed with Kevin so that Kevin Jr.’s life wouldn’t be uprooted. Now that he’s away in college, she has more freedom.

“I had to get my ducks in a row. I knew a lot of things for years,” she said, “but my son was at home. It wasn’t fair to him. I’m not going grab his hand and flee the scenes and move zip codes. Now he has to move high schools and stuff like that — he’s just making friends. Now he’s away in college, and the person I am now is very single because he’s not living with me. He goes to school in Miami.”

She also admitted that when those damning Daily Mail photos came out of Kevin and his alleged mistress Sharina Hudson, she already had pics of her own and would’ve left him regardless.

She also added that she drew the line at Kevin fathering the woman’s baby.

“I can take a lot,” she said, “but I’m not raising a family.” When Cohen pressed if she “would still be in it,” Williams replied, “My marriage?” and asked, “Are you out of your mind?” “No, dear, no. I can take a lot, but I’m not raising a family.”

