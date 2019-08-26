New ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Teaser Trailer Brings The Nostalgia & Sinister Cliffhangers

Lucasfilm Releases New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Teaser Trailer

The anticipation continues to build for the final movie (for now) in the Star Wars saga.

This weekend, Lucasfilm provided a special look for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at Disney’s D23 Expo, and it’s filled with epic light saber greatness, including a new two-prong saber that’s sure to bring casualties to whoever’s in its way. The owner of the weapon seems to be the lead protagonist Rey, but in a more sinister getup. Could this be a sneak peak at Dark Rey? Check out the trailer for yourself below, which is complete with nostalgic footage from the previous Star Wars movies. Then, be sure to catch The Rise of Skywalker when it hits theaters on December 20.