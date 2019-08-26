Posthumous Paper: Drake And Rick Ross Merge To Make Millions In Memoriam For “Money In The Grave” [Video]

Drake And Rick Ross “Money In The Grave” Music Video

Drake and Rick Ross championship loosie “Money In The Grave” has been burning up clubs, parties, and Billboard charts since Aubrey dropped it following the Raptors big win against the Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Today, we get a music video for the track and we’ll leave it to yo to decided whether or not it lives up to the hype.

Press play down bottom.

Thoughts?