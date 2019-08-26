Keisha Lance Bottoms, T.I., Nene Leakes & More Join Jeezy For Inaugural SnoBall And Celebrate Album Release

Last night, Grammy nominated multi-platinum artist, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Jeezy, hosted the first-ever SnoBall with Atlanta’s hip hop and corporate elite at the Waldorf Astoria Buckhead in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, T.I., NeNe Leakes, Brad James, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Takeo Spikes, Big Tigger, and more arrived in style and ready to give back to at risk youth through the Street Dreamz Foundation Technology Initiative. The rapper started off the week dropping a hilarious Twitter vid as The Snowman aka The Weatherman.

Is it supposed to snow in Atlanta tonight? That's what Meteorologist @Jeezy says… ⛄ pic.twitter.com/UyrqV76DLO — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) August 23, 2019

Emmy Award winning News Anchor and mistress of Ceremonies, Karyn Greer, welcomed the crowd followed by a blessing lead by radio personality, Frank Ski. The evening closed with the biggest surprise of the night when Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms presented Jeezy with a Phoenix Award, the city’s highest honor, for his work with the youth of Atlanta and in his hometown of Hawkinsville, Ga. The crowd raised a total of $61,500 in donations benefiting the Street Dreamz Foundation Technology Initiative, which provides technology and technology-based solutions for students in need. Big salute to a street legend! Find more photos on the flip!