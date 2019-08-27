LEGENDARY: Missy Elliott Scorches The Internet With Next-Level VMAs Performance

My generation immediately after Missy’s performance and acceptance speech pic.twitter.com/AH2PPajw1X — Vina Snow (@vinabean) August 27, 2019

Missy Wows Twitter With Iconic VMAs performance

We stan iconic innovator, tastemaker and visionary Missy Elliott who delivered a spectacular performance at this year’s mostly entertaining VMAs where she was honored with the long overdue Video Vanguard award.

In moments of pure creative genius, the untouchable Virginia legend flipped and reversed the stage into multiple color-splashed scenes bursting with incredible dancers and dazzling outfits that sent the whole entire internet into a starry-eyed TIZZY.

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Missy’s iconic VMAs performance on the flip.