This Throwback Video Of Safaree Pop-Locking For Nicki Minaj Had Twitter Re-Clowning The HELL Out Of Him
- By Bossip Staff
Safaree Pop-Locking Video Is Hilarious
The VMAs were last night, which means the internet was tuned into MTV but also feeling nostalgic about the awards of the past. One such memory was Nicki Minaj’s first ever red carpet performance. She performed with Will.i.am and tore it down. She, uh, also had Safaree in the background working his a$$ off for love.
The video of Safaree going ham with the dancing is one of the funniest things you’ll see all day and we can’t stop laughing at it. Plus it’s a reminder that he was out of his damn mind in love with that woman. Awwwww. Nothing says “I heart you” like the robot.
Twitter had ALL the jokes. Take a look.
