Paul Mooney Rebukes Claim He Raped Richard Pryor’s Son — But Pryor’s Widow Alleges She Has PROOF OF THIS…

Paul Mooney Denies Richard Pryor Jr. Rape & Jennifer Lee Pryor Speaks

Paul Mooney is denying claims that he sexually assaulted late comedian Richard Pryor’s son. The stand-up veteran is calling BS on Rashon Kahn, a man claiming to be Pryor’s ex-bodyguard who happens to be promoting a tell-all style book. Kahn said that Pryor wanted Mooney killed over the alleged rape of his son and offered up $1 million for someone to take Mooney out permanently.

Now, Paul Mooney says it’s all a lie…

Paul Mooney’s publicist, Cassandra Williams, told TMZ:

“There is no validity to Rashon Kahn’s statement as it relates to Mr. Paul Mooney.”

Mooney’s denial from his publicist was brief and to the point but, Jennifer Lee Pryor, Richard’s widow is making SEVERAL claims of her own against Mooney. In Tweets, she claims to have proof of the moment Richard Pryor Jr. revealed he was raped by Mooney as a boy.

