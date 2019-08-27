Paul Mooney Rebukes Claim He Raped Richard Pryor’s Son — But Pryor’s Widow Alleges She Has PROOF OF THIS…
Paul Mooney Denies Richard Pryor Jr. Rape & Jennifer Lee Pryor Speaks
Paul Mooney is denying claims that he sexually assaulted late comedian Richard Pryor’s son. The stand-up veteran is calling BS on Rashon Kahn, a man claiming to be Pryor’s ex-bodyguard who happens to be promoting a tell-all style book. Kahn said that Pryor wanted Mooney killed over the alleged rape of his son and offered up $1 million for someone to take Mooney out permanently.
Now, Paul Mooney says it’s all a lie…
Paul Mooney’s publicist, Cassandra Williams, told TMZ:
“There is no validity to Rashon Kahn’s statement as it relates to Mr. Paul Mooney.”
Mooney’s denial from his publicist was brief and to the point but, Jennifer Lee Pryor, Richard’s widow is making SEVERAL claims of her own against Mooney. In Tweets, she claims to have proof of the moment Richard Pryor Jr. revealed he was raped by Mooney as a boy.
Hit the flip to read her tweets!
Jennifer Lee Pryor and Richard were married twice in his life, briefly in the ’80s and then again towards the end of his life. She’s alleging that it was at a luncheon after Pryor’s funeral when his son revealed to guests that Paul Mooney had raped him.
Read her tweets below, she alleges she has the entire revelation on tape, too.
“RP jr. confirmed this at the luncheon I gave after Richard’s funeral service–he announced it to the entire restaurant full of guests! I have it on tape.”
To folks who don’t believe Jennifer, she says she doesn’t care to share the tape.
Do YOU believe the alleged Paul Mooney/Richard Pryor Jr. story??/
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.