Hate It Or Love It?! Viola Davis Set To Star As Michelle Obama In Upcoming Showtime Series, ‘First Ladies’

Viola Davis To Play Michelle Obama In Showtime Series

Viola Davis doesn’t just take on any roll–and the next character she’s decided to put her all into is one of the most loved First Ladies in the history of the United States.

Davis has been tapped to play former First Lady Michelle Obama in an upcoming Showtime series titled, First Ladies, according to reports from Deadline. The show originated from a script written by author Aaron Cooley about Lady Bird Johnson as well as Kate Andersen Brower’s best selling novel, First Women: The Grace & Power Of America’s Modern First Ladies.

The stories in these books have derived from information available through public domain and will be presented with the hope of giving viewers a closer look into these women and their personal lives. The first season will highlight First Ladies Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford, and Michelle Obama.

As of now, Showtime hasn’t revealed who is going to play Eleanor Roosevelt and Betty Ford alongside Davis, but it has been announced that the show is on fast-track development at the network with the series being broken down into hour-long episodes.

In addition to playing Michelle Obama, Davis has also signed on to be First Ladies’ executive producer via her JuVee Productions.