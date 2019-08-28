Congratulations! ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Renewed For Season 2

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” Renewed

Congrats are in order for the ladies of “A Black Lady Sketch Show.” HBO has renewed the comedy series for season 2. The news comes from Variety who reports that the show starring and executive produced by Robin Thede and executive produced by Issa Rae got the green light from Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO programming.

“It’s been thrilling to see the audience embrace the characters that Robin, Ashley, Gabrielle and Quinta have brought to life,” said Gravitt. “We had a blast making this groundbreaking sketch show with Robin, Dime and all of the writers and producers, and I can’t wait to see what next season holds.”

Other HBO shows renewed for a second season include “Los Espookys” and “Euphoria.”

Robin Thede is celebrating the renewal on Twitter.

#ABlackLadySketchShow has been renewed 👏🏾 for 👏🏾 a 👏🏾 second 👏🏾 season. 👏🏾 Mood: pic.twitter.com/uqlVAoF20s — A Black Lady Sketch Show (@BlackLadySketch) August 27, 2019

Congrats to the ladies of “A Black Lady Sketch Show!”