Bad & Buoyant: Issa Rae Did MORE Hot Girl Yacht S*** With Her Famous Frannns & Sparked Starry-Eyed Hysteria
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10
❯
❮
Issa’s Hot Girl Yacht Party Blows Up Twitter
Well-moisturized hot girl ambassador Issa Rae was back on her Yacht Sh*t (for the third consecutive year) with a slew of famous faves who turned up on a luxurious boat bursting with Black excellence, melaniny deliciousness and big Emmy Energy that had social media (and everyone else) in a starry-eyed TIZZY.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter (and Instagram pics) from Issa’s Hot Girl Yacht party on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.