Dirty Game: Jamaican Man Imprisoned For 82 Days Because Moronic Customs Agents Thought Honey Was Meth

Jamaican Man Detained For 82 Days Because Customs Thought Honey Was Meth

A Jamaican-born Baltimore resident Leon Haughton was imprisoned for 82 days while allegedly intelligent customs agents tested three bottles of his favorite Caribbean honey.

According to DailyMail, Haughton went to visit his family in the islands for Christmas and upon his return, a dog sniffed his bags and customs agents believed that the bottles contained liquid meth. They arrested the man while the honey was sent to labs for testing. It took weeks to get the results back and even then the bottles were sent to another lab for MORE testing presumably because agents believed they were busting El Chapo or somebody.

Haughton and his lawyer believes he was stereotyped because of his race and was asked repeatedly about being in a ‘big Jamaican gang and drug dealing conspiracy’. SMH. Pigs.

After spending almost 2 months in jail, Leon lost his job and was unable to care for his children.

‘They messed up my life,’ he said. ‘I want the world to know that the system is not right. If I didn’t have strong people around me, they would probably leave me in jail. You’re lost in the system.’ ‘I’m scared to even travel right now. You’re innocent, and you can end up in jail.’

There HAS to have been a better way to handle this situation. Why the hell did it take WEEKS to test some honey?!