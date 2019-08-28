Bae Of The Day: LeBron’s IG Thot Squats Have Twitter In A Caked Up Tailspin

LeBron James’ Squats Shatter Twitter

LeBron James is a hardworking man. He’s got one of the most strenuous exercise regiments in the game. He’s also trained by the most skilled trainers in the game. That doesn’t stop the whole entirety of Twitter from thinking they know what’s proper workout form.

Bron’s been doing squats in nothing but his weightlifting drawls and he’s double-cheeked up. Twitter had all the jokes for him, too. Obviously we can imagine he’s been coached to use this form and something about it is good for his overall health, but he absolutely looked caked up while doing it.

And jokes are FLYING. Take a look at the immense comedy of all of this.