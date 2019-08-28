Prayers Up: Birmingham Rapper Mist Shot During Armed Robbery 

British Rapper Hospitalized After Armed Robbery

British rapper Mist was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after being shot in an armed robbery at a luxury villa in the Algarve, Portugal. According to reports, the 27-year old was approached by two or three men with Irish accents who are said to have taken the the rapper’s passport, phones and jewels during the apparent break-in.

Mist, whose real name is Rhys Thomas Sylvester, was driven to Faro Hospital by two of his friends after the shooting.

The Sun reports:

State broadcaster RTP hinted the gun attack on the Birmingham-born musician may be deliberate and not random by saying witnesses had told police the burglars had asked for him before shooting him in the left leg. It also claimed investigators had discovered drugs including cocaine and cannabis resin inside the luxury home on the Algarve.

No word on the rapper’s current condition, but we wish him a speedy recovery. If you aren’t familiar with Mist, hit the flip to find out more.