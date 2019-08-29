Trouble In TV Paradise: VMAs Bring In Their Lowest Ratings For The Third Year In A Row

MTV’s Video Music Awards Ratings Lowest In 3 Years

Once upon a time, MTV’s Video Music Awards were the epitome of absolute must-see TV.

The awards show has delivered tons of unforgettable pop culture moments like Kanye interrupting Taylor Swift, Drake confessing his love to Rihanna, and of course, we can’t forget Lil Kim’s iconic purple dangling breast outfit.

But now, it seems like the once-impactful show is experiencing some lackluster results, at least according to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter.

THR reports that at this year’s show, MTV drew 1.93 million viewers and a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49. That’s an all-time low for the flagship channel, down from the previous low set last year: 2.25 million viewers and a 1.1 in the demo.

Though the rating shave definitely seen a drop, this year’s low is less of a decline than the past three years. But in the midst of television & streaming wars, eyeballs are more important than ever.

The 2019 Video Music Awards was met with a ton of praise on social media, but will that be enough to draw more viewers next year? Luckily, if anyone has the resources and budget to improve, it’s MTV!