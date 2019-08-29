Hello Summer: K Michelle’s Bawdy Has Been Killing It All During The Warm Weather

K Michelle’s Dope Summer Body

K Michelle is someone who hasn’t shied away from her body changes in the last couple of years. She’s been open and honest about the surgeries and the way she’s tried to recover afterward. We commend her openness and also want to take the time to say this: She looks goodt.

So let’s skip the BS. K Michelle is definitely locked in as one of the last people featured in our beloved Hello Summer series.

Take a look and salute!