Hello Summer: K Michelle’s Bawdy Has Been Killing It All During The Warm Weather
K Michelle’s Dope Summer Body
K Michelle is someone who hasn’t shied away from her body changes in the last couple of years. She’s been open and honest about the surgeries and the way she’s tried to recover afterward. We commend her openness and also want to take the time to say this: She looks goodt.
So let’s skip the BS. K Michelle is definitely locked in as one of the last people featured in our beloved Hello Summer series.
Take a look and salute!
View this post on Instagram
Yoga, was great!!! I’m so happy I no longer look like an ant with that big fake luggage on my back I called ass! I feel lighter, i’m healthy and i’m happier. Life is a series of lessons that you must pass or you will repeat the same mistakes. This lesson has changed me forever I’ll never question or have to relearn that I didnt love myself then. To properly accept the love from others we must first love self. I have not done my last reconstruction and I haven’t done it on purpose, it has forced me to genuinely love myself and not the foreign objects that were placed in my body to make other people love me. Now I can do reconstruction next month, because the lesson was learned, I get it now. Next week starts a new journey of MUSIC, very scared. I’ve been in hibernation really for over a year now but I have to step back out there and back to my god given place on the stage. I heard the streets is calling and miss me❤️👍🎵
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.