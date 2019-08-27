LHHH: K. Michelle DRAGGING Blac Chyna’s Music Career Absolutely DEMOLISHED Twitter…Is She Right?!

K. Michelle Blasts Blac Chyna

Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood knew what it was doing on Monday. The show was up against the VMAs so it had to bring out the big guns to get people talking. There isn’t a bigger gun in the game than K. Michelle. She knows how to stir the pot for real.

This week she was there to consult Brittany B about her music career. Brittany mentioned that she wanted to work with Blac Chyna and this sent K. Michelle off! She went the hell off on Blac Chyna’s career, continuing with this:

“This industry is the only industry where a mothaf*cka can just walk in without an audition,” K. Michelle said. “This music is something you fight for your whole life. It’s not something that you just automatically know that you wanna do. This be people’s last resort.” She added, “The gift that God gave me? That is not the last resort to your d*ck s*cking that didn’t work.” “I iterally last year y’all, rolled myself onstage to sing for my fans in a wheelchair,” she said. “So why the f*ck do you think I wanna talk about these fake ass artists. I bust my ass. I love this sh*t. It’s how I eat. I’m not finna entertain the people who just out here playing.”

K Michelle really just dragged Blac Chyna #LHHH pic.twitter.com/NJn0v2vd2I — Tommy ✌️ (@tommy1997__) August 26, 2019

And I oop-. Everyone saw this as the Blac Chyna shade it is and Twitter is in shambles. Take a look at the reactions.