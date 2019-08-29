KFC Rolls Out Cluckless “Chicken” Buckets, Meatless Mayhem Ensues
- By Bossip Staff
KFC’s Vegan Fried Chicken Shatters Twitter
After dayssss of endless Popeyes chicken sandwich chaos, KFC emerged from the shadows with its brand new vegan fried chicken experiment that rolled out yesterday at the first and only location in metro Atlanta.
According to reports, the highly anticipated Beyond Meat chicken nuggets and wings sold out quickly after attracting hundreds to the literally green restaurant in an exciting or eye-rolling moment depending on who you ask that shattered Twitter.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over KFC’s vegan fried chicken on the flip.
