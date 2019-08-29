Baby Mama Drama: Paternity Petitioned Future Insists On Gagging Eliza Reign As She Trolls Him On IG

Future Requests Gag Order Over Eliza Reign

Future might have met his match with Eliza Reign. She’s been airing him out on her Instagram all week and it doesn’t seem like she’s going to be taking his shi*t in silence like his other baby mamas.

On her IG story, Eliza confirmed reports that she sued Future in a paternity suit after he had (allegedly) abandoned their 2 month old daughter. Eliza also went into details about her finances after not-so-proud father Future knocked her up and split. She says the rapper made empty promises, causing her to let go of her businesses and losing out on over $100K.

Now, Future wants her quiet. According to The Blast, the rapper has requested a gag order over his baby mama. Future’s lawyer asked a judge this week to silence the mother because they feel like she’s ruining his reputation.

The judge has yet to make a decision, but that hasn’t stopped Eliza from reacting. Hit the flip to see what she has to say about this pending gag ruling.