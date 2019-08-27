Pressed: Here’s Why Twitter Is Furious About Cardi B Giving Missy Elliott Her Award At The VMAs

Fans Mad Cardi B Gave Missy Her Video Vanguard Award

Missy Elliott winning the Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs was supposed to be a happy-go-lucky for all parties involved. Missy gets her trophy, performs and everything is right with the world. However, you all just couldn’t leave well enough alone, could you?

The presenter for the award was none other than the biggest female rap artist in the world, Cardi B. This caused quite an uproar from those who felt like she simply wasn’t qualified enough for the spot. Why? Who knows really? We know that a lot of people wanted Timbaland or someone Missy worked with, but what’s so bad about Cardi?

I just feel like someone else should have given Missy Elliot this award other than Cardi B #MTVVMAs pic.twitter.com/u9Dp9Mil3r — Binks (@thelifeofbinks) August 27, 2019

Reportedly Missy personally requested Cardi to give her the honor.

Hit the flip and see the distraught reactions…