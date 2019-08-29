“Love After Lockup” Exclusive: Ex-Con Amber Admits Awkwardness Exists With Her “Fiance” Vince [VIDEO]

Amber’s Fiancé Is Doing His Best To Make Her Release Special, But Their Relationship Is Struggling

“Love After Lockup” is back on Friday and we’ve got another exclusive clip. This one features poor sweet military man Vince and his drug dealing fianceé Amber. Check it out below:

Poor Vince is doing everything (but seasoning her steak!) to make Amber feel special. Do you think she’s tripping or trying her best?

Here’s more about the episode:

Lacey meets her ex-con at release, then gets caught in a lie. Angela lusts for Tony on their first date, but a race to the halfway house threatens everything. Lizzy reunites with Daniel and clashes with his mom. Cheryl awaits her felon fiancé, and Amber reveals her true feelings.

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP – “LOVE IS A SICKNESS” – Airs Friday, August 30th at 9/8C on WeTV

Will you be watching?