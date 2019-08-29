“Black Love” Sneak Peek: R&B Singer Ricky Bell And Wife Amy Correa Bell Explain Their Interesting Strategy For Arguing “As Friends” [VIDEO]

Celebrity Black Couples On “Black Love” Talk About Strategies For Staying Together

Have you been watching the new season of “Black Love” on OWN? We’ve got a sneak peek from the upcoming episode where entertainers Ricky Bell and Amy Correa Bell share their interesting strategy for arguments. Check it out below:

Here’s more about the episode:

Couples reveal stories about how they manage when personalities and pet peeves get in the way, and share the importance of working as hard at your marriage as you do at your money, sticking to the issue when fighting, and always leaving gas in the car. Featuring: Salli Richardson & Dondre Whitfield, Kevin & Melissa Frediricks, David & Tamela Mann, Ricky & Amy Bell, Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker, Michael & Mecca Elliot and Kathy Drayton & Luther Freeman.

Episode 304, Mountains & Molehills airs Saturday, August 31 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on OWN. Will you be watching?