Arrest Warrant: Demarcus Cousins Is Officially Wanted By Police For Threatening Baby Mama With A Bullet

Arrest Warrant Issued For Demarcus Cousins Over Domestic Violence Audio

Earlier this week we reported on the leaked audio of Demarcus Cousins threatening to murder his baby mama/ex-girlfriend Christy West.

Today, a USAToday story announced that there is now an arrest warrant out in Mobile, Alabama for the baller known as “Boogie“.

Mobile police spokesperson Charlette M. Solis told USA TODAY Sports on Thursday that “an arrest warrant has been issued.” The third-degree harassing communications charge was listed on the Mobile municipal court website, although no other information was provided. “Yes, a warrant has been signed,” Cousins’ ex-girlfriend told USA TODAY Sports in a text message Thursday.

The NBA is fully aware of the situation and spokesman Mark Bass has released the following statement:

“We are aware of the allegation involving DeMarcus Cousins and, of course, take this claim seriously,” the Lakers said in a statement Tuesday. “We are in the process of gathering information and will reserve further comment at this time.”

He goes on to say that the league is “investigating the allegations.”

We expect that Boogie will turn himself in sometime between today and tomorrow to get the legal process started.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.