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Chlöe Bailey Stuns With Birthday Bawwwdy Party On The Gram

Twenty-ATE! Chlöe Bailey Eats Down With Birthday Bawwwdy Party On The Gram, Serves Cake With A Side Of Yammms In Confection Perfection

Chlöe has her cake and eats it too in provocative birthday photoshoot on Instagram

Published on July 2, 2026
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She the birthday!

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet
Source: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC

Generational baddie, Chlöe Bailey, celebrated her 28th birthday with a birthday caked up bawwwdy party on the gram which, understandably, sent social media into a frenzy.

The “Have Mercy” hottie stunned in a sexy series of cake-smeared photos with candles, sparklers, bold makeup, and a curve-caressing metallic bodysuit that elevated in the provocative photoshoot.

“twenty ate!! here’s to eating down all year long!!! 😜🤩🥳 thank you God for life,” she captioned on the viral post that skyrocketed to half a million likes.

This comes just days after the “Have Mercy” singer dropped her highly anticipated Resurrection mixtape with Timbaland and new psychological thriller Strung on Peacock.

In Strung, Bailey stars as a talented violinist named Laila who takes a prestigious gig as a music tutor for the gifted daughter of an powerful family.

As she becomes entangled in their opulent world, unsettling secrets begin to surface, forcing her to question her safety, her dreams, and even her sanity.   

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by Malcolm D. Lee (The Best Man), Strung also stars Lynn Whitfield, Lucien Laviscount, Anna Diop, and Coco Jones in Peacock’s twisty-turny original film currently trending online.

“I love a good suspense thriller and a solid narrative that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats,” said Lee in a note ahead of the film’s release. “I hadn’t had the privilege of directing a film in this genre, but when I read Alan McElroy’s script, I knew I had to dip my toe in this water.”

“The countless times I reacted out loud while reading the script’s twists and turns motivated me to put my own stamp on this evergreen genre and add to the pantheon of psychological thrillers. 

Strung draws you in with a combination of lush visuals, captivating performances and a riveting soundtrack that captivates viewers – that is, if your heart and nerves can withstand the suspense. Prepare to be Strung…”

Have you been strung out by Strung yet? If so, what intrigued you about it? If not, what are you waiting for? Tell us down below and enjoy more of Chlöe’s hottest slays on the flip.

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