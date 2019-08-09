SMH: Rick Ross Reveals What REALLY Happened To Pusha T’s Verse On “Maybach Music VI” [Video]

Rick Ross Reveals Why He Took Pusha T’s Verse Off “Maybach Music VI”

Since Port of Miami 2 dropped last night, fans have been coming up with all sorts of theories on why Pusha T’s verse didn’t make the final cut of “Maybach Music VI” with Lil Wayne.

But Rick Ross is trying to nip that in the bud before things go any further.

The boss stopped by Hot 97 this morning to talk about the release of his album, and of course, the topic of “Maybach Music VI” came up pretty quickly. There were rumors that either one of the feuding rappers he was trying to get on the song didn’t clear their verses once they found out one another was on the project, but according to Ross, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Though Pusha’s verse leaked around the same time as the album dropped on Thursday night, Ross said the decision to not put the verse on the song came down to not feeling the unification of these two legendary rappers would have been organic under the circumstances.

“What’s so dope about it is that both verses were cleared from both parties, but like I said, it was more about the bigger picture,” Rozay explained. “Is this gonna move them two getting together closer? I’mma take the charge for that. I didn’t feel like this was the time for that.”

Whether or not the content matter of Pusha’s verse–which included some jabs that could be directed at Lil Wayne and/or Drake–was the reason his verse was the one removed wasn’t addressed.

Check the interview out for yourself down below to hear what Ross had to say about the whole situation: