FreeWishes Foundation: Future Is Giving Fans A Chance To Win Scholarships During His Legendary Nights Tour

Future Fans Have The Chance To Win Scholarships At His Shows

Future is joining the list of hip-hop acts to help their fans with finances for school.

The rapper is embarking on the Legendary Nights Tour with Meek Mill on August 31, and throughout the 17 city tour, Future is also giving fans the chance to bag a $2,000 scholarship. Nayvadius is offering supporters on each stop of the tour the opportunity to win a scholarship, with selected winners also receiving an exclusive I Am a Dreamer sweatshirt and a pair of show tickets.

The official rules from Future’s Freewishes Foundation states that entering the pool of contenders requires following the Freewishes Instagram page along with emailing a 500-word essay about how the scholarship would be “a dream come true” for the student.

For anyone interested in the opportunity, the deadline for each stop is noon local time the day before the show itself. And of course, participants must be a registered and active college student.

Future and Meek Mill‘s Legendary Nights Tour kicks off in Chicago on Saturday with some help from YG, Megan Thee Stallion, and Mustard.

Artists like Juicy J and Nicki Minaj have both helped fans in getting money for school in the past, and from the looks of it, rappers are only becoming more inclined to help.