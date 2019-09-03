Malik Yoba Opens Up About His Attraction To Transgender Women While Addressing Homophobia & Transphobia
Actor Malik Yoba made a lengthy Instagram post to address a tragedy regarding the suicide of a man who was bullied for his attraction to transgendered women. The caption is grabbing attention because, in it, Yoba reveals his own attraction to trans women while identifying as a heterosexual male.
Yoba’s purpose was to bring awareness to the suicide of Maurice “Reese” Willoughby, 20, who was bullied in a viral clip for dating his trans girlfriend. Last month, Reese tragically took his own life. The Empire actor says he plans to attend Trans March DC on September 27th, 2019 to do his part in stopping the vitriol, transphobia, and homophobia that takes place in the Black community, specifically amongst Black men.
ATTENTION BLACK AND ALL MEN!!!THIS IS NOT OK!!!!! This video is another heartbreaking example of the homophobia, transphobia hatred and hypocrisy WE as black folks, BLACK MEN in particular have to NAME , FACE and CALL OUT and do the work to heal!!! THIS IS EXACTLY WHY I WILL BE AT @transmarchondc 🏳️🌈hosting a workshop called LOVE + TRAUMA: The Trans Experience on Sept 27 2019 ( details TBD ).
Yoba continued, revealing his own sexual attraction to transgender women in the text.
TRANS PEOPLE DESERVE LOVE AND RESPECT AS DO THOSE OF US THAT LOVE THEM!! I love ALL women AND count MYSELF among those that find themselves trans attracted and I too have felt the self imposed shame that comes with that truth but it’s time to speak up. It is NOT about GENITALIA OR SEX but about attraction to the soul and humanity of an individual and often the beauty that is in the courage and conviction to live ones truth!
As a self identified cis heterosexual man I too am learning what it means to be trans attracted. Many of us famous and otherwise that have struggled with accepting our attraction so we do NOTHING. This MUST change.
This is the first time Yoba has addressed his sexuality.
For more information on Trans March DC, you can visit their Instagram page here.
