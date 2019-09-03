Say WHAT?! Houston Popeyes Employees Held At Gunpoint Over Coveted Chicken Sandwiches

Houston Popeyes Held At Gunpoint After Running Out Of Chicken Sandwiches

In a story you would think could only take place somewhere in Florida, employees at a Popeyes in Houston, Texas were held at gun point last night. If you’ve been paying attention to the media lately, you can probably already guess why these folks were so pressed for some Popeyes, but we’re going to tell you what happened anyway.

The Popeyes at the 7100 block of Scott Street in Houston ended up running out of the new chicken sandwich right after their daily dinner rush. This is a pretty common situation that has been highly talked about in conjunction with the sandwich, but one patron didn’t seem to get that memo.

Southeast officers are at 7100 Scott. Male pulled a gun on employees of restaurant after they ran out of chicken sandwich. 202 pic.twitter.com/xC6jlmwJeD — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 3, 2019

When the gunmen rushed the door, employees and customers all offered up their belongings to the criminals, but surprisingly, they refused to take anything. All they wanted was some chicken sandwiches. Even when the employees ended up offering these criminals access to the safe, they declined–still demanding chicken sandwiches.

Luckily for everyone involved, one smart Popeyes employee was able to lock the gunmen out and proceeded to call the police. No arrest have been made yet, but once word spreads and a little reward is offered, Houston natives probably won’t mind giving up the info.