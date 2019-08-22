Crispy Fried Chaos: Funniest Reactions To Popeyes SELLING OUT Of Chicken Sandwiches
- By Bossip Staff
Hilarious Reactions To Popeyes’ Sandwich Shortage
Popeyes is having a legendary week that started with inescapable HYPE over their delicious new chicken sandwich that’s now sold out at hundreds of locations across the country in a hilariously un-shocking development that gets funnier (and messier) by the day.
At some point, they mayyybe should’ve anticipated this crispy fried circus that’s created never-ending lines, crazy drive-thru scenarios and customer meltdowns over quite possibly the hottest new menu item of 2019.
Peep the funniest reactions to Popeyes selling out of chicken sandwiches on the flip.
