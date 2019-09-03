Hometown Hero: Khalid Puts On Benefit Concert In Support Of El Paso Shooting Victims

- By Bossip Staff
"A Night For Suncity" Khalid in El Paso

Source: Rick Kearn / Getty for Live Nation

The Great Khalid Foundation Puts On Benefit Concert In Support Of El Paso Shooting Victims

 

Last Sunday night, Khalid put on a special benefit concert for his hometown, El Paso, TX, in response to the tragic mass shooting which took place at A WalMart last month.. “A Night for Suncity” was presented by The Great Khalid Foundation and Right Hand Foundation. The event raised funds to support the El Paso Shooting Victims’ Fund and the El Paso Community Foundation.

"A Night For Suncity" Khalid in El Paso

Source: Rick Kearn / Getty for Live Nation

The evening took place at the Don Haskins Center and featured performances by Khalid, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Yachty and more. Additional special guests in attendance included Beto O’Rouke and Matthew McConaughey. See more concert photos on the flip.

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12
Categories: A "Lil Positivity", Black Lives Matter, Brutality

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.