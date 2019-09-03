Hometown Hero: Khalid Puts On Benefit Concert In Support Of El Paso Shooting Victims

The Great Khalid Foundation Puts On Benefit Concert In Support Of El Paso Shooting Victims

Last Sunday night, Khalid put on a special benefit concert for his hometown, El Paso, TX, in response to the tragic mass shooting which took place at A WalMart last month.. “A Night for Suncity” was presented by The Great Khalid Foundation and Right Hand Foundation. The event raised funds to support the El Paso Shooting Victims’ Fund and the El Paso Community Foundation.

The evening took place at the Don Haskins Center and featured performances by Khalid, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Yachty and more. Additional special guests in attendance included Beto O’Rouke and Matthew McConaughey. See more concert photos on the flip.