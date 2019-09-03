“Growing Up Hip Hop NY” Exclusive: Fat Joe Tries Telling His Son That Every Rapper’s Kid Isn’t Successful [VIDEO]

Fat Joe’s Son Ryan Is Determined To Make It

What’s love got to do with it? Not much if we’re talking about success! That’s pretty much what Fat Joe tries telling his son Ryan on Thursday’s new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop: New York.”

Watch the exclusive clip below:

Rappers sons definitely don’t ALWAYS make it, but Ryan isn’t trying to hear it.

Here’s what else you can expect from the episode:

Angela Simmons enters to settle unfinished business with Lil Mama. YD steps out on his pregnant girlfriend with Flavor Flav’s daughter Da’Zyna. Sparks fly between Vina Love and Waffle Crew’s, Arnstar. Fat Joe schools Ryan on making it in the rap game.

