Splash Brothers Drake And French Montana Turn Up With Fat Joe At Haute Living Miami Event

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 2

Drake, French Montana and Fat Joe at Haute Living event

Source: Romain Maurice / SplashNews / Splash News

Drake And French Montana Party At Haute Living Fat Joe Anniversary Event

French Montana is on the current cover of Haute Living and the magazine hosted an event this weekend that brought out French, his good friend Drake and Fat Joe — that also served as an anniversary party for Joe.

Here’s a closer look at the cover that French posted on his IG.

Drake, French Montana and Fat Joe at Haute Living event

Source: Romain Maurice / SplashNews / Splash News

Cheers guys. What y’all think they are drinking? Check out more photos from the event below:

Hit the flip for a Miami bonus post from Papi

View this post on Instagram

Not Nice does Miami 🌴

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12
Categories: Ballers, For Your Viewing Pleasure, Multi

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.