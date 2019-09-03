J. Lo, Cardi B & Lizzo P-Pop Phenomenally In Spicy New “Hustlers” Trailer

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 5

"Hustlers" movie stills

Source: STX

New “Hustlers” Trailer

We’re a week away from J. Lo, Cardi B, Lizzo, Keke Palmer and Constance Wu snatching us bald in the highly anticipated skripper-thriller that looks like an absolute must-see based on this spicy new trailer:

Peep some Twitter chitter-chatter over the new “Hustlers” trailer on the flip.

“Hustlers” hits theaters next Friday, September 13!

