J. Lo, Cardi B & Lizzo P-Pop Phenomenally In Spicy New “Hustlers” Trailer
- By Bossip Staff
New “Hustlers” Trailer
We’re a week away from J. Lo, Cardi B, Lizzo, Keke Palmer and Constance Wu snatching us bald in the highly anticipated skripper-thriller that looks like an absolute must-see based on this spicy new trailer:
Peep some Twitter chitter-chatter over the new “Hustlers” trailer on the flip.
“Hustlers” hits theaters next Friday, September 13!
