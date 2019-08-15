Grown Woman Energy: Trina Shuts Down Rumored Beef With Nicki Minaj, Disappoints Messy Fans

Trina Squashes Beef With Nicki Minaj, Sparks Hysteria

It’s been a spicy week for Nicki Minaj who went from bullying Joe Budden on Queen Radio to clobbering Rick Ross on the Joe Budden Podcast to being a potential target in a rumored beef with beloved bad bish Trina who addressed everything in her highly anticipated IG Live last night.

Responding to explosive comments made by her A&R Reginald Saunders (who criticized Nicki Minaj’s lack of support), Trina shut down any negativity toward Nicki and blamed her own team for the lack of promo for their collab (“BAPS”) and her recently released album (“The One”).

“There is no beef between me and Nicki Minaj,” she said. “There will be no disrespect for Nicki Minaj or nobody else that’s on my album.”

Naturally, fans who waited allll day for MESS were disappointed by Trina’s maturity but it was refreshing to see adult behavior from one of the most respected artists in the game.

Barbs deleting drafts after Trina’s live… pic.twitter.com/79SyBBBXrn — Crayon Shin (@BigNohara) August 15, 2019

