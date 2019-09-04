Cancel Christmas: Larenz Tate Tries His Damnedest To Make Trey Songz ‘Power’ Theme Song Seem Ok [Video]

Larenz Tate Speaks On Backlash Toward Trey Songz For ‘Power’ Theme Song

Trey Songz is STILL being dragged over hot coals by the ruthless Jiminez-ish fans of Power for his completely unnecessary, inadequate, subpar remix to Joe’s classic theme song “Big Rich Town“.

TMZ caught up with Power star and Trey homie Larenz Tate and asked him his opinion on the growing backlash…

Larenz Tate kept it 95. Press play to see what we mean.

Larenz is a good friend, but no.