BringJoeBack: Trey Songz’s Shaky “Power” Intro Returns For Episode 2, Gets Re-Dragged To Hell

When I heard Trey Songz singing #PowerSeason6 Intro pic.twitter.com/ytw1VmdgZe — Simeõn Tong (@Dcstunna_Dread) August 25, 2019

Pettiest Reactions To Starz Sticking With Trey’s Intro

Another week, another relentless wave of Trey Songz slander fueled by 50 Cent & Starz remixing the classic, Joe-performed “Big Rich Town” intro for the sixth and final season in a genuinely BAFFLING decision that has fans on edge.

It all started with medium spicy banter from fans thrown off by a less-than-amazing intro remix and quickly spilled onto Trey’s IG comments where he’s been bullied since last Sunday.

At one point, things got so spicy that 50 Cent promised to change the intro back to the original (which he clearly didn’t) in the latest hilariously petty chapter of our fave premium TV saga.

Trey Songz: “tHey saYYy ThiS is a biG riCh tOwN” #Power Me: pic.twitter.com/KAD9pPPZzn — Abey Baby 🤴🏾🇪🇹 (@freshprince_cr7) September 1, 2019

