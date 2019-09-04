Jesus Loves You: Justin Bieber Reveals His Child Star Struggle, Drug Abuse Demons And Wedding Ring Redemption

Justin Bieber must have had a reflective weekend. Tuesday the international superstar took to Instagram to pour his heart out to the world about his journey from child star to a young adult struggling to find balance.

“Hope you find time to read this it’s from my heart,” Bieber captioned the post.

It’s hard to get out of bed in the morning with the right attitude when you you are

overwhelmed with your life your past, job, responsibilities, emotions, your family,

finances, your relationships. When it feels like there’s trouble after trouble after

trouble. You start foreseeing the day through lenses of “dread” and anticipate another

bad day. A cycle of feeling disappointment after disappointment. Sometimes it can

even get to the point where you don’t even want to live anymore. Where you feel like

it’s never going to change.. I can fully sympathize with you. I could not change my

mindset. I am fortunate to have people I’m life that continue encourage me to keep

going. You see I have a lot of money, clothes cars , accolades, achievements, awards

and I was still unfulfilled. Have u noticed the statistics of child stars and the outcome

of their life? There is an insane pressure and responsibility put on a child who’s brain,

emotions, frontal lobes (decision making) aren’t developed yet. No rationality, defiant,

rebellious, things all of us have to go through. But when you add the pressure of

stardom it does something to you that is quite unexplainable. You see I didn’t grow up

in a stable home, my parents were 18 separated with no money still young and

rebellious as well. As my talent progressed and I became ultra successful it happened

within a strand of Two years. My whole world was flipped on its head. I went from a 13

year old boy from a small town to being praised left and right by the world with millions

saying how much they loved me and how great I was. I don’t know about you but

humility comes with age. You hear theses things enough as a young boy and you

actually start believing it, Rationality comes with age and so does your decision

making process ( one of the reasons you can’t drink until your 21) .. everyone did

everything for me so I never even learned the fundamentals of responsibility. So by

this point I was 18 with no skills in the real world, with millions of dollars and access to

whatever I wanted. This is a very scary concept for anyone. By 20 I made every bad

decision you could have thought of and went from one of the most loved and adored

people in the world to the most ridiculed, judged and hated person in the world! Being

on stage according to studies is a bigger dopamine rush than almost any other

activity… so these massive ups and downs on their own are very hard to manage. You

notice a lot of touring bands and people end up having a phase of drug abuse, and i

believe its due to not being able to manage the huge ups and downs that come with

being an entertainer.

I started doing pretty heavy drugs at 19 and abused all of my relationships. I Became

resentful, disrespectful to women, and angry. I became distant to everyone who loved

me, and i was hiding behind, a shell of a person that i had become. I felt like i could

never turn it around. It’s taken me years to bounce back from all of these terrible

decisions, fix broken relationships, and change relationship habits. Luckily god blessed

me with extraordinary people who love me for me. Now I am navigating the best

season of my life “MARRIAGE”!!! Which is an amazing crazy new responsibility. You

learn patience, trust, commitment, kindness, humility and all of the things it looks like

to be a good man.

All this to say even when The odds are against you keep fighting. Jesus loves you. .. BE

KIND TODAY > BE BOLD TODAY AND LOVE PEOPLE TODAY NOT BY YOUR

STANDARDS BUT BY GODS PERFECT UNFAILING LOVE