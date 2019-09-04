Tiny Harris Hits The Stage For ‘Majic After Dark’ In Atlanta, Bubbly Baby Heiress Completely Steals The Show

Tiny Harris Performs For Majic After Dark Season 3 Finale

Tiny Harris was a sight to be seen as she performed for the season 3 finale of Majic After Dark last night.

Hitting the stage at City Winery in Atlanta, Tiny was decked out in all black everything while showing fans she’s still got it! Of course her favorite girls were in tow for the special night, including Kandi Burruss, Mama Dianne, Tiny’s bestie Shekinah, and her daughter Heiress Harris.

Heiress totally stole the show, by the way, hitting the stage with her mom to wave “hello” to all her fans. Tiny’s mini-me also took a bunch of adorable pictures backstage. Hit the flip to see Tiny with her besties and adorable baby girl!