Justice Is Served: Mac Miller’s Drug Dealer Charged In The Rapper’s 2018 Death

Mac Miller’s Drug Dealer Has Officially Been Charged

Mac Miller tragically left us last September, but even a year later, it still feels like yesterday.

His passing still feels so unreal and is hard to accept for many of us, but almost a year to the day and it seems justice may be served for the late rapper and his many fans.

According to reports from TMZ, a 42-page criminal complaint has surfaced out of the Central District Of California. In the report, a 28-year-old man named Cameron James Pettit is alleged to have supplied Miller with the deadly drugs. The documents state that Mac asked Pettit for “percs” (Percocet) and he instead supplied him with conterfeit pain pills that were laced with the deadly drug fentanyl.

Prosecutors allege that Pettit directly messaged about Mac’s death shortly afterward on Instagram, allegedly telling friends that he probably shouldn’t post anything as a reaction “just to be smart.” Prosecutors say he later wrote, “I am not great … Most likely I will die in jail” when someone asked how he was doing.

The report also alleges that 2 other people supplied Mac with bad drugs in the past, but they haven’t been charged in connection yet.

Though justice being served is good news, nothing will bring back someone who meant so much to so many. Continued prayers to Mac’s family and friends as we near the anniversary of his passing.