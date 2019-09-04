Irreplaceable: Beyoncè’s Family & Friends Flood Blue Ivy’s Internet With Bey-Day Love

Beyonce’s Family & Friends Wish Her A Happy Birthday

If the Beyhive has any say so, September 4th will be a National Holiday in a few years! On this fine day, the Queen of Entertainment, Mrs. Beyonce Knowles-Carter, celebrates her 38th trip around the sun — and for some reason, we feel like it’s our Bey-day with all the gifts she’s given us. Fans took to social media to honor and celebrate the music icon with sweet words, classic gifs and lots of reflection on the magic she gave us.

I just hope Beyoncé knows how proud we are of her! She has done far beyond what most said she could! — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) September 4, 2019

Today I share my birthday with Beyoncé, which likely explains why I vascillate so violently between way too much confidence and abysmally low self-esteem. — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) September 4, 2019

But family and friends that know Beyonce spoke more about her huge heart than her many hits.

Over the weekend, Bey attended hubby Jay-Z’s Made In America Festival where the crowd serenaded her with an impromptu Happy Birthday selection. The Stevie Wonder version of course.

As always, Beyonce aka Sasha Fierce, aka Bey aka Queen Bee, aka Mother of The Hive deserves all the love and respect she’s getting today. Happy Birthday, Bey! What’s your favorite Beyonce song of all time?

