Happy Birthday Queen Bey: Yoncé Shares Snaps From Her MIA Festival B’Day Festivities

Beyoncé Celebrated Her 38th Birthday Early With Family And Friends At Made In America

The queen we call Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter turns 38 TOMORROW – September 4th BUT she celebrated a little early with family and friends over the weekend during the Made in America festival and she was generous enough to share some BTW photos and clips with fans on Instagram. Check out her slideshow below:

She looks stunning — but more importantly HAPPY! Is it bad that we’re wishing she’ll share a new family photo with Rumi and Sir for HER birthday?

Hit the flip for more shots of Bey from the weekend.