Pulling Her Back: Jess Hilarious And Ex-boyfriend Kountry Wayne Spotted Exchanging French Kisses Again

Jess Hilarious And Kountry Wayne Secretly Back Together After ‘Wife’ Drama?

Last we heard from Jess Hilarious about her relationship with Kountry Wayne, she was woebegone over their breakup and confirming they had decided to just be ‘friends’. Fast forward to a few weeks later after the drama dust has settled, these two are back to being frisky again. And it was all caught on camera.

Previously, the comedian ‘exes’ endured some relationship drama after Wayne was accused of cheating on a woman alleging to be his wife. The father of 9 quickly denied being in a married, claiming to have filed for divorce. After a few weeks (and some back and forth between the two women, seemingly), the comedy couple took a break.

Welp, the break is over! Yesterday, the ‘exes’ put together a sketch with each other poking fun at their real-life breakup. “When You And Your Ex Have Questions”…

But that’s not where the reunion stopped. Hit the flip for more!