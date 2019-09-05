Sighhh: Jeezy & Jeannie’s Shiny New Swirlationship Sparks Backlash Blizzard Across Social Media

Nah this is hilarious 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SEl41qd6lB — ♛ℳelo from the CRIPS!! 🏁 (@OGMelo_) September 4, 2019

Jeezy’s Swirlationship Sparks Chaos

It was only a matter of time before Jeezy & Jeannie Mai’s shiny new swirlationship brought out seas of Bitter Bettys who scampered to Instagram to express their displeasure in the few-days-old couple like their opinion actually matters.

And, naturally, Devil’s advocates, hoteps and trolls compared the Jeezy & Jeannie backlash to the love showered on Serena & Alexis (and other high-profile swirlationships) in a not-shocking-at-all development that sparked yet another ridiculous battle of the sexes across social media.

Jeezy dates Asian girl Black women outraged Cassie dates white guy Black women support pic.twitter.com/aRREB9r0JF — Starks_FX_ aka Swarmanator (@Anomolysound) September 4, 2019

Peep the backlash blizzard/Twitter war over Jeezy’s new swirlationship on the flip.