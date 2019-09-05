Hatin’ Azz: Azealia Banks Trashes Loveable Lizzo For Playing “Millennial Mammy” Seeking White Approval

Azealia Banks Calls Lizzo “Millennial Mammy” Seeking White Approval

Azealia Banks is a hater in perpetuity. Her hating knows no bounds. When God comes down to unleash the rapture on the world, Azealia Banks will probably be on some social media platform making disparaging remarks about other artists.

Just the other day an aggravated Azealia took to Instagram to rant about how much she hates Lizzo, Cardi B, Adele, Lil Nas X, and plenty of others.

Lmao the fact that the public and the media has been keeping this fat girl joke going for so long is honestly peak boredom,” said Banks, holder of zero Hot 100 top 10 singles. “The song is not good, nor is the dumpy fat girl spectacle live set she does. Saddest bit is that the girl is legit talented and truly only being allowed to shine so long as she allows herself to be this millennial mammy of sorts.

What a miserable be-yotch. She goes on…

Like illiterate Cardi then fat Lizzo. They are really choosing the worst of the black womens crop to advertise America with,” she wrote. “I guess they saw us moving too fast with it because if you realize, after Beyoncé became political in ways they didn’t like the elite stopped giving her that top top spot and started cycling out these lessers like Cardi and Lizzo (even Lil Nas X trash ass buckbreak mountain anthem) giving them Beyoncé level accolades while both being no where near the level of black female excellence she is.

Before she was done, Azealia dropped this loaded lil’ tidbit.

“She looks like she is making a fool of her black self for a white American public.”

Azealia banks attack lizzo pic.twitter.com/VPuxpmb2C5 — nicole145 (@nicole31556167) September 3, 2019

Is there ANYONE uglier than Azealia Banks? Yuck.