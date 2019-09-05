Future Nas X: New ‘Panini’ Music Video Has Lil Nas X Hologramming For A Girl’s Attention

- By Bossip Staff
2019 MTV Video Music Awards

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Lil Nas X Releases “Panini” Music Video

The time has finally come.

As the #YeehawAgenda simmers down in Lil Nas X world, the young talent has dropped new visuals for his second major single “Panini.”

The clip is full of futuristic visuals and a funny plot line where Lil Nas is seeking the attention of a lady friend (played by former child star and Azealia Banks nemesis Skai Jackson).

Check out the cool and colorful looks for yourself below!

Categories: Entertainment, For Your Information, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.