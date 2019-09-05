Future Nas X: New ‘Panini’ Music Video Has Lil Nas X Hologramming For A Girl’s Attention
- By Bossip Staff
Lil Nas X Releases “Panini” Music Video
The time has finally come.
As the #YeehawAgenda simmers down in Lil Nas X world, the young talent has dropped new visuals for his second major single “Panini.”
The clip is full of futuristic visuals and a funny plot line where Lil Nas is seeking the attention of a lady friend (played by former child star and Azealia Banks nemesis Skai Jackson).
Check out the cool and colorful looks for yourself below!
