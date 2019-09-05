Wu-Tang Forever: HULU Celebrates Premiere Screening Of “WU-TANG: AN AMERICAN SAGA”

On Wednesday, September 4th, HULU celebrated the highly anticipated series of “WU-TANG: AN AMERICAN SAGA” at Metrograph in New York City, with a red carpet filled with Wu-Tang cast/original members and exclusive screening of the season premiere episode.

Following the screening, guests made their way over to a post-screening after party at Mission Chinese where they enjoyed food & cocktails and music by DJ MOS.

Red carpet attendees included “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” cast members Dave East, Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Erika Alexander, Dave East, Joey Bada$$, Siddiq Saunderson, Zolee Griggs, Julian Elijah Martinez, Marcus Callender, Johnell Young and TJ Atoms. Executive Producer Brian Grazer and Alex Tse. Original Wu-Tang Ensemble included RZA, Raekwon, Poppa Wu, Masta Killa, Cappadonna, Oliver “Power” Grant and Mitchell “Divine” Diggs.

Additional notable guests included Va$htie, Chef Roble, Bozoma Saint John, Director Chris Robinson and more!

WU-TANG: AN AMERICAN SAGA is live on HULU as of September 4th, 2019

Cast: Shameik Moore (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Get Down), Ashton Sanders (Moonlight), Erika Alexander (Get Out, Black Lightning, Insecure), Julian Elijah Martinez (Elementary), Siddiq Sanderson (Messiah), Marcus Callender (Power), Zolee Griggs (Ballers), Bokeem Woodbine (Snowfall, Queen & Slim, Dead Presidents), (Vinnie Pastore (The Sopranos), Dave East (Beats), Joey Bada$$

